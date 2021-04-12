The Canadiens acquired Gustafsson from the Flyers via trade Monday for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

For a second straight season, Gustafsson is on the move at the trade deadline. The Canadiens lost Victor Mete on waivers to the Senators on Monday, and Gustafsson will help fill the void as the Habs make a playoff push. Gustafsson fell out of the rotation in Philadelphia, but he managed to post 10 points -- four with the man advantage -- through 24 games with the Flyers this season. He'll likely need to quarantine for seven days after arriving in Montreal.