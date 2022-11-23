Dadonov had an assist, one shot on goal and one hit in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Sabres.

Dadonov slipped a pass to Sean Monahan in the neutral then watched his teammate take it to net for Montreal's second goal midway through the second period. A 43-point forward for Vegas last season, Dadonov has just two points, 20 shots and is minus-7 through 15 games for his new team. He also allotted a season-high 2:22 TOI on the power play, which is out of the norm; Dadonov averages just 47 seconds TOI/G when Montreal is a man up.