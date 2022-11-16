Dadonov scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.

With New Jersey ahead 2-0 midway through the second period, the 33-year-old began a Montreal rush and also finished it by banging home the rebound on a Sean Monahan shot. Dadonov had gone without a point through his first 11 games with the Canadiens, but with his account now open, he'll look to return to the form that saw him score at least 20 goals in four of the prior five seasons, including 20 in 78 games last season for Vegas.