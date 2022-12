Dadonov produced an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Dadonov has earned four assists over his last seven outings. It's a solid bounce-back for the 33-year-old winger, who was a healthy scratch Saturday versus the Lightning. He's produced two goal, five helpers, 32 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 27 outings overall -- disappointing numbers for a player that produced 43 points in 78 contests just last year.