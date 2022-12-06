Dadonov provided an assist in Monday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Dadonov set up Christian Dvorak for a game-tying goal in the third period. With a goal and an assist over his last two games, Dadonov is finally starting to look a bit more comfortable in the Canadiens' offense. The 33-year-old winger still has just four points through 21 outings, and he's added 28 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating. Name recognition only gets a player so far -- Dadonov's production won't be useful in many formats if he can't sustain his recent improvements.