Dadonov had a power-play assist, one shot on goal and one blocked shot over 16:59 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Chicago.

Dadonov and Jonathan Drouin assisted on Justin Barron's first-period strike. It was the fourth point (all assists) in the last three games for the Dadonov. He's struggled to produce much of the season but may be getting hot at the right time for the franchise. The 33-year-old is in the final year of his contract and could be gaining trade value.