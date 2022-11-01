Dadonov is expected to be sidelined against Minnesota on Tuesday after missing practice the previous two days, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Dadonov was a healthy scratch for Saturday's matchup with the Blues, though it now appears as if he is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Prior to being dropped from the lineup, Dadonov was stuck in a rut with an eight-game pointless streak to open the year. Without Dadonov in action, both Jonathan Drouin and Rem Pitlick are expected to draw back into the lineup.