Dadonov scored two goals on a team-high six shots while adding two blocked shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Both goals came in the second period as Montreal seized control of the game. Dadonov snapped a 15-game goal drought with the performance, and his eruption doubled his goal total on the season through 36 contests. The 33-year-old doesn't have a top-six role at even strength right now but is still featured on the Habs' top power-play unit, so Tuesday's tallies could spark a second-half surge for the four-time 20-goal scorer.