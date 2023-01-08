Dadonov had two assists, two shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 16:59 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 win over St. Louis.

Dadonov and Jake Evans each contributed to third-line mate Joel Armia's two goals. That's three goals in the last two games for that line. Dadonov has been in an out of the lineup as a healthy scratch, but he's been relatively productive when active. The Russian forward has eight points over the last 12 contests.