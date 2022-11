Dadonov (undisclosed) logged 13:02 of ice time in Montreal's 3-2 shootout win against Detroit on Tuesday.

Dadonov was in the lineup for the first time since Oct. 27. He had two blocks and a minus-1 rating. He hasn't recorded a point in nine games this season. It's just a matter of time before he ends that scoring drought, but he doesn't have much of a role with the Canadiens and unless that changes, his fantasy value will be limited.