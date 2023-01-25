Dadonov had an assist and one shot on goal over 14:43 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Boston.

Dadonov was jostled by Brandon Carlo in front of the net but managed to deflect a pass from Mike Hoffman's to Kirby Dach, who beat Jeremy Swayman for the game's opening goal. It was the forward's third point in the last four games. The Canadiens have been waiting on Dadonov to turn on the offense. So much so that his lack of scoring made him a healthy scratch for five of eight games in late December, but the Canadiens need him now with a bevy of injuries to forwards. Dadonov has four goals, nine assists and 60 shots through 39 contests.