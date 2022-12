Dadonov had an assist, one shot on goal and one hit over 13:05 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

Dadonov was the secondary helper on Christian Dvorak's third-period marker that brought Montreal within a goal. It was the fourth point in the last six game for Dadonov, who got off to a slow start with his new team -- zero points in first 11 games -- but seems to be finding his stride.