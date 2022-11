Dadonov (undisclosed) practiced Monday and is a possibility to replace the suspended Josh Anderson for Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Dadonov, who missed the last four games, and Michael Pezzetta rotated in on the second line at Monday's practice. Each is a candidate to fill in for Anderson, who was suspended two games for a boarding infraction against the Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo during last Saturday's loss. Dadonov has yet to score and taken 10 shots in eight games.