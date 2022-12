Dadonov had a power-play assist, three shots on goal and one blocked shot over 13:38 of ice time in Thursday's 7-2 loss to Carolina.

Dadonov was fresh off a two-game stint as a healthy scratch and helped on Arber Xhekaj's first-period goal. The Canadiens, which were 14-12-2 after a Dec. 12 win over Calgary, have lost seven of the last eight games. That has head coach Martin St. Louis shuffling bodies and tweaking lines in a quest for combinations that will break the team's slump.