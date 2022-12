Dadonov scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. He added two hits and one blocked shot over 13:23 of ice time.

Dadonov buried a juicy rebound off a Joel Armia shot midway through the second period after Edmonton scored three consecutive goals. A 20-goal scorer in four of his last five season, Dadonov is off to a slow start in his first year with the Canadiens with just two goals and 27 shots through 20 contests.