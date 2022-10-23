Dadonov did not register a shot over 13:08 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Dallas.
Dadonov has just six shots, one hit and one blocked shot over the first six games with his new team. The Canadiens thought they were getting an offensive force that recorded 20 goals in four of the last five seasons, but Dadonov has yet to log a point as a top-six forward.
