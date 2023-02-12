Dadonov had an assist, two shots on goal and one blocked shot over 16:31 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Dadonov held the puck for a beat before feeding the trailing Justin Barron for a tally that knotted the game at 2-2 early in the third period. He has just 14 points through 43 games, and the 33-year-old forward could eventually lose TOI on a rebuilding team, if he's not swapped leading up to the trade deadline. Dadonov is in the final season of a three-year contract.