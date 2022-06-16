Dadonov was traded from the Golden Knights to the Canadiens on Thursday in exchange for Shea Weber (ankle).

The Golden Knights will finally get the cap relief they sought at the trade deadline when they failed to complete a deal with the Ducks for Dadonov. The 33-year-old winger finished the year strong, ending with 43 points, 177 shots on net and 65 hits in 78 contests. Dadonov should have a chance to compete for a top-six role with the Canadiens.