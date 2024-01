Cederqvist was acquired from Buffalo on Thursday in exchange for future considerations.

Cederqvist, who hasn't played at the NHL level, has a goal and four points in 19 games with AHL Rochester in 2023-24.Buffalo selected him with the No. 143 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. The change of scenery might help Cederqvist, but for now, it appears the 23-year-old will stay in the minors.