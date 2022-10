Mesar was loaned to Laval of the AHL on Tuesday.

It was speculated that Mesar could be sent to the OHL to begin the 2022-23 season, but that won't be the case. Even though Kitchener still might be a potential landing spot for him, the 18-year-old forward will start out in the AHL. He was selected by the Canadiens with the 26th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.