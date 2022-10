Mesar was loaned to Kitchener of the OHL on Saturday.

Mesar played in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to Belleville in his AHL debut. He posted two shots on goal and finished with a minus-1 rating in the contest. Mesar, who was the No. 26 pick by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, will continue his development in the junior hockey ranks.