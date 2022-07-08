Mesar was selected 26th overall by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Mesar is one of the best skaters in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He's just 5-foot-10, but his speed/skill combo could be a real steal for Montreal at 26th overall. Mesar thrives when the puck is on his tape and he isn't afraid to go straight to the net. He profiles a little like Tomas Plekanec -- no one skill ever stood out for him, but he had a strong middle-six career for the Habs. Mesar needs development time and may be headed to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL, the team that holds his import rights.