Mesar signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Thursday.

The Canadiens selected Mesar with the 26th overall pick in this year's Entry Draft. The 18-year-old winger spent the 2021-22 campaign with HK Poprad of Slovakia's top league, picking up eight goals and 16 points through 37 contests. Mesar will likely either play for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers or AHL Laval in 2022-23.