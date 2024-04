Xhekaj agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Tuesday.

Xhekaj's deal will kick in next season, so he will report to AHL Laval for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign on an amateur tryout. Selected by the Habs in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old winger notched 34 goals and 31 assists in 63 games with OHL Brantford this year. It will likely be a season or two until fantasy players can expect to see Xhekahj in the NHL.