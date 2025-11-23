Xhekaj notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and seven PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Xhekaj, a Hamilton, Ontario native, made his NHL debut Saturday, and his impact was felt instantly. The 21-year-old winger helped out on a Josh Anderson tally in the second period and fought Dakota Mermis in the third. Like his brother Arber, the younger Xhekaj brings a whole bunch of sandpaper to the lineup. Florian saw just 9:48 of ice time in a bottom-six role Saturday, and he'll likely have to compete with Joshua Roy for playing time initially.