Laroque was dealt to Montreal from San Jose on Friday in exchange for Carey Price's (knee) contract and a 2026 fifth-round selection.

Laroque had two assists in nine outings with ECHL Wichita as well as a goal and an assist in nine appearances with AHL San Jose during the 2023-24 regular season. He didn't play at all in 2024-25. The 22-year-old defenseman is expected to remain in the minors for the entirety of the upcoming campaign.