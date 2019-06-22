Canadiens' Gianni Fairbrother: Two-way defender provides depth
Fairbrother was drafted 77th overall by the Canadiens at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Montreal came into this weekend hoping to add depth to the defensive end of their prospect pool and Fairbrother helps in that regard. The WHL rearguard received some late love following a strong finish to the season for Everett. He has a cannon of a shot from the point and is known for his physicality. The Habs will allow Fairbrother to continue to get big minutes at the junior level next season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...