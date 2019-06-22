Canadiens' Gianni Fairbrother: Two-way defender provides depth

Fairbrother was drafted 77th overall by the Canadiens at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Montreal came into this weekend hoping to add depth to the defensive end of their prospect pool and Fairbrother helps in that regard. The WHL rearguard received some late love following a strong finish to the season for Everett. He has a cannon of a shot from the point and is known for his physicality. The Habs will allow Fairbrother to continue to get big minutes at the junior level next season.