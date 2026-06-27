Canadiens' Gleb Pugachyov: Big buzzsaw picked 26th at draft

Pugachyov was the 26th overall pick by Montreal in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Pugachyov is a big-bodied buzzsaw on ice. He's relentless on the forecheck, loves the wall and isn't afraid to drive the net. And he rattles teeth. Pugachyov's athleticism is off the charts, and like a lot of young players, his hands haven't quite caught up. Will they? Yes, but time will tell if he's more like Yakov Trenin or Tom Wilson. Don't stash him on the Wilson comparator -- Tom didn't become Tom until he turned 30. Pugachyov is signed in Russia until the end of 2027-28, and it'll take a while for him to adjust once he does hit NHL ice. But he'll hit like a train when he does. Watch and wait, unless you're a Habs fan. Then you'll adore the buzzsaw no matter what.