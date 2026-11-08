Pugachyov has earned four points over 10 games with Chaika Nizhny Novgorod in the MHL, Russia's junior league, this season.

Pugachyov's offense in the junior ranks is a bit disappointing considering the Canadiens took him 26th overall in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. That said, he wasn't drafted solely for offense -- his physical play is his calling card. Even with the limited offense, he's made a pair of appearances for Torpedo in the KHL. If his scoring improves over time, Pugachyov could be an effective power forward in a few years, but there's a chance his fantasy ceiling is as a banger-league contributor.