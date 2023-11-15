Lindstrom scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Flames. He added two blocked shots and one hit to his line over 10:19 of ice time.

The hockey gods shone on Lindstrom whose shot was going wide but caromed off Rasmus Andersson into the net. Lindstrom, who was called up from AHL Laval earlier this week and has played three games for Montreal this season, filled in for an ailing Jordan Harris (upper body). The 25-year-old defenseman has over 100 games of NHL experience, making him an ideal candidate for the Laval-to-Montreal shuttle when injuries strike.