Lindstrom scored an empty-net goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Columbus. He also had two shots on net, two blocked shots, one hit and two penalty minutes over 19:02 of ice time.

Lindstrom scored his second goal since being called from AHL Laval seven games ago. He began that stretch on the third pair but finished on the top pair with Mike Matheson, as Lindstrom's averaged nearly 20:00 TOI over the last three games. With several blueliners nursing injuries, Lindstrom will remain in the lineup for the next week or so at least, but it's unclear if he'll always skate on the top pair.