Lindstrom scored a goal on two shots and blocked one shot over 13:12 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Lindstrom moved in from the side wall and wristed a feed from Josh Anderson past Ville Husso, tying the game and setting up overtime. It was the second goal in three games and third of the season for the defenseman. Montreal's blueliners continued to produce offense, scoring two of the team's four tallies.