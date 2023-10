Lindstrom had one shot and blocked two shots over 11:47 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Lindstrom was called up from AHL Laval and made his Canadiens' debut. Montreal is dealing with injuries on the blue line -- Kaiden Guhle (upper body) is day-to-day while both Chris Wideman (back) and David Savard (hand) are longer term on injured reserve -- which gave Lindstrom a chance to get back to the NHL. He played 128 games with the Red Wings over the last four seasons.