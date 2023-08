Montreal obtained Lindstrom and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick from Detroit on Tuesday in exchange for Jeff Petry.

In 36 appearances with the Red Wings last season, Lindstrom earned one goal, seven assists, 34 blocked shots and 39 hits. The 24-year-old defender could end up spending most of the year as a depth option for the Canadiens, and he'll consequently need to compete for playing time.