Canadiens' Gustav Olofsson: Assigned to AHL Laval
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Olofsson was assigned to AHL Laval on Saturday.
Olofsson hasn't played in two weeks while on the Canadiens' taxi squad. This move will allow him to play in Laval's game Sunday versus AHL Stockton.
