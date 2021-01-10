The Canadiens placed Olofsson on waivers Sunday, Matt Cudzinowski of the Canadiens' official site reports.

Olofsson now becomes a candidate for Montreal's taxi squad if he goes unclaimed. The 26-year-old blueliner, who appeared in three games for the Canadiens last season, had one goal and 15 assists while finishing at plus-7 over 57 games for AHL Laval in 2019-20.