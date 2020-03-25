Olofsson agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Habs on Wednesday.

After playing in 41 games for the Wild back in 2017-18, Olofsson only managed to break into three games this season for Montreal in which he averaged a paltry 8:06 of ice time. If the organization allows pending UFA Christian Folin walk in the offseason, it could open the door for Olofsson to compete for a roster spot ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.