Canadiens' Gustav Olofsson: Makes Habs' debut Saturday
Olofsson made his Montreal debut Saturday, recording one shot and three blocked shots while finishing minus-2 over 11:16 of ice time in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Olofsson is a recent call up from AHL Laval to help out a beleaguered blueline, which suffered an injury Saturday when Victor Mete (lower body) was forced to leave the game. Olofsson will remain with the Canadiens for now but likely part of the third defensive pairing or as a spare part. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Olofsson played 56 games over three seasons with the Wild, posting 0-11-11 totals.
