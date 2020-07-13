Olofsson will take part in Phase 3 training camp with the Habs.

Olofsson spent the bulk of the season with AHL Laval, for which he notched one goal and 15 helpers in 57 appearances. Selected by Montreal in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old Swede should be in the mix for a roster spot heading into the 2020-21 campaign but may need to continue logging time in the minors.