Canadiens' Gustav Olofsson: Out six months
Olofsson had shoulder surgery and will miss six months, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Olofsson is down in the minors with AHL Laval, but he's a fringe player who could have gotten called up in a pinch during the year. However, if this timeline is correct, he's out for the rest of the regular season, which means that will not be happening.
More News
-
Canadiens' Gustav Olofsson: Traded to Montreal•
-
Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Waived by team•
-
Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Staying positive through rehab•
-
Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Sustains shoulder injury•
-
Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Healthy ahead of playoffs•
-
Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Won't dress for season finale•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.