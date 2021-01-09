Olofsson (undisclosed) is on the ice for Saturday's practice, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Olofsson missed the Canadiens' last two practices with an undisclosed issue. The 26-year-old blueliner only appeared in three games with the big club last campaign, so he'll likely either end up on Montreal's taxi squad or in the minors to start the 2020-21 season.