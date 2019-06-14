Canadiens' Gustav Olofsson: Secures one-year deal
Olofsson (shoulder) signed a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Friday.
Olofsson was limited to just two games with AHL Laval last season due to a shoulder injury. The 24-year-old logged 56 NHL games with the Wild, in which he notched 11 assists and 16 PIM. The Swede will get a look during training camp, but will almost certainly begin the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...