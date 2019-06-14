Olofsson (shoulder) signed a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Friday.

Olofsson was limited to just two games with AHL Laval last season due to a shoulder injury. The 24-year-old logged 56 NHL games with the Wild, in which he notched 11 assists and 16 PIM. The Swede will get a look during training camp, but will almost certainly begin the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.