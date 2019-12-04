Olofsson was reassigned to AHL Laval on Wednesday.

Olofsson averaged a mere 8:06 of ice time in three games with the Habs, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him headed back to the minors where he should log big minutes for the Rocket against AHL Cleveland on Wednesday. With Victor Mete (ankle) still on the shelf, Olofsson figures to be recalled ahead of the Habs' clash with Colorado on Thursday.