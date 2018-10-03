Canadiens' Gustav Olofsson: Traded to Montreal
The Wild traded Olofsson to the Canadiens in exchange for Will Bitten on Wednesday.
Olofsson was unable to carve out a consistent role with the Wild during his first three years in the organization, totaling 11 assists in 56 appearances, so the Canadiens will hope a change of scenery will help the 2013 second-round pick reach his potential. Olofsson will report to Montreal's minor-league affiliate for the start of the campaign, but he'll likely split time between the NHL and AHL this season.
