The Wild traded Olofsson to the Canadiens in exchange for Will Bitten on Wednesday.

Olofsson was unable to carve out a consistent role with the Wild during his first three years in the organization, totaling 11 assists in 56 appearances, so the Canadiens will hope a change of scenery will help the 2013 second-round pick reach his potential. Olofsson will report to Montreal's minor-league affiliate for the start of the campaign, but he'll likely split time between the NHL and AHL this season.