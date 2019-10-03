Play

Olofsson (upper body) was designated for waivers Thursday in order to move him down to the minors.

Olofsson's upper-body issue originally saw him placed on non-roster injured reserve to start the season, but it appears the blueliner is now healthy enough to be sent down to AHL Laval. Given the Habs' defensive depth, the Swede will be hard pressed to break into an NHL game this year.

