Paupanekis scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in WHL Kelowna's 6-5 shootout loss to Victoria on Wednesday.

Paupanekis was one of two players to log a multi-point effort in their season debut for the Rockets. The 18-year-old split last year between Kelowna and Spokane, earning a total of 22 goals and 43 points in 71 regular-season outings before he was made a third-round pick of Canadiens in June. He's more of a defensive center, so big scoring performances are unlikely to be the norm for Paupanekis even as he gets to the older end of the age range in junior hockey.