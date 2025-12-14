Paupanekis scored twice and added three assists in WHL Kelowna's 8-5 win over Regina on Saturday.

Paupanekis hasn't done a whole lot this year, but he's starting to heat up. He has 10 points (four goals, six assists) over his last six games, but this was his first multi-point effort since Oct. 25. The Canadiens prospect is at a total of nine goals and 19 points through 22 appearances after this big performance.