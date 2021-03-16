Verbeek was promoted to the taxi squad Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Verbeek has yet to see any action at the NHL or AHL levels this season. He's serving as an insurance body right now and likely won't make his NHL debut any time soon.
More News
-
Canadiens' Hayden Verbeek: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Canadiens' Hayden Verbeek: Joins taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Hayden Verbeek: Down to minor-league affiliate•
-
Canadiens' Hayden Verbeek: Joins taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Hayden Verbeek: Loaned to Slovakian club•
-
Canadiens' Hayden Verbeek: Pointless in minor-league debut•