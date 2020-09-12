The Canadiens have loaned Verbeek to HC Banska Bystrica of Slovakia's Extraliga for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Verbeek spent the majority of the 2019-20 season with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL, notching 19 points in 21 games, but he also appeared in six contests with AHL Laval, going scoreless over that span. The 22-year-old forward will likely be recalled by Montreal ahead of next year's training camp, but at this point it's safe to say he won't be making an impact at the NHL level anytime soon.