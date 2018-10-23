Canadiens' Hayden Verbeek: Pointless in minor-league debut
Verbeek (undisclosed) returned to action for AHL Laval on Friday, but failed to register a point.
Verbeek -- who was injured during training camp with the Habs -- likely won't be in consideration for a call-up this season and figures to spend the year refining his game in the minors.
